Villa, Forest watching Toluca winger Araujo
Premier League interest is arriving for Toluca winger Maxi Araujo.

Araujo has caught the eye of scouts with Uruguay at the Copa America.

Barceleona are eyeing the winger as an alternative to Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams.

However, AS says Barca won't get a clear run at the Uruguay interenational.

Araujo is also interesting Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, though no offer has yet arrived at Araujo's LigaMX club, Toluca.

The 24 year-old has impressed for Uruguay under coach Marcelo Bielsa in the USA.

