DONE DEAL: Forest defender Back joins Wycombe Wanderers in permanent deal

Nottingham Forest defender Fin Back has joined Wycombe Wanderers in permanent deadline day deal this week.

The 22-year-old right-back has ended a 14-year association with Forest in order to join the Chairboys who have now have signed 12 new players this month over the course of the transfer window.

Back will now look to help Wycombe reach the Championship with the club currently in second place in the table. Chief football officer Dan Rice told the club website what a great move this is for Back and the club who cannot wait to get started with him.

“Fin is an exciting prospect for the future and we’re pleased to be able to bring him into the club during this window to strengthen the squad.

“He’s grown up in a fantastic footballing environment in Forest’s academy and now we feel this is a great next step for his career to come and be part of what we’re building here at Wycombe.”

Forest's head of football development and talent management, Craig Mulholland also commented on the deal and wished the young defender all the best in his future endeavors.

“We would like to wish Fin good luck in this next step in his football career.

"Fin has been an exceptional individual to have in the Forest Academy and the time is right for him to step into first-team football on a permanent basis.

“I know I speak for the many staff who have worked with him over many years in wishing him good luck for his career, and the values and work ethic he has developed in Forest Academy will see him have a successful career.

“Fin will always be welcome back at the City Ground and we wish him well at Wycombe who we know have ambitious plans for the future.”