DONE DEAL: Forest sign Man City winger Ndala on loan until the end of the season

Manchester City winger Joel Ndala has joined Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season.

According to The Telegraph, Ndala is seen as a signing to benefit the Forest Academy for now, with the scope to become a first-team player should the option to buy be triggered.

However, the 18-year-old is an exciting talent and was recently recalled from his loan at PSV Eindhoven as they look to push him towards English football. Forest quickly pounced on the deal just before the January transfer window shut as they took the opportunity to improve their academy.

Forest released a statement on their website confirming the deal.

“Nottingham Forest Academy is delighted to announce the signing of forward Joel Ndala from Manchester City.

“The 18-year-old arrives on a loan deal until the end of the season in a move that could become permanent in the summer.”

Forest’s Head of Football Development and Talent Management, Craig Mulholland also opened up on the deal and expressed his excitement to get started with him.

“We are delighted that Joel will be joining us here at Forest.

“He is an exciting young talent who our recruitment team have tracked for some time. With our history of having an Academy graduate in every first-team squad since the 1940’s I know Joel will be excited by the pathway we have here at Forest for talent to progress.

“We wish him well for this next exciting chapter in his career, and all of our excellent staff are looking forward to working with him.”