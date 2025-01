Fenerbahce have completed the signing of Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos.

The Brazil international moves in a permanent deal, signing a contract to 2028.

"I am so happy to be here, I will do everything I can for this club," Carlos said after signing his contract.

Having blossomed in Sevilla, Carlos moved to Aston Villa for €30m in the summer of 2022.

This season he made 17 appearances with the Villans.