AC Milan target Palace striker Mateta after Chelsea offer outcast

Chelsea have offered Nicolas Jackson to AC Milan.

Libero says Milan sports chief Igli Tare is keen to strengthen their attack and defence in the coming weeks.

Chelsea intermediaries have offered Tare the chance to take Jackson off their hands.

However, the Milan chief is showing greater interest in Crystal Palace centre-forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is also available from Selhurst Park for the right price.

Meanwhile, in terms of defensive options, Monaco have been in contact with Tare to offer Wilfried Singo. The centre-half has past experience in Serie A with Torino. ASM want €20m to sell Singo, 24.

Milan have also offered €15m to Strasbourg for midfielder Guela Doue. The Ligue 1 club are ready to sell, but only at a starting price of €35m.