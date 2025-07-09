Arsenal chief Berta plans cash-plus-player offer for Palace ace Eze

Arsenal are preparing a cash-plus-player bid for Crystal Palace star Ebere Eze.

Arsenal technical chief Andrea Berta has already held talks with agents for the Palace midfielder.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Gunners are getting serious about the 27 year-old, knowing they must burn off competition from Tottenham for the England international's signature.

Eze's contract carries a £68m buyout clause and Palace have so far referred all enquiries to the option.

The Sun says Berta hopes to convince Palace to part with Eze by offering a cash-plus-player proposal. It's suggested Berta knows Palace are seeking a defensive signing and will seek to include a young defender in Arsenal's offer.

No names have been mentioned, though Jakub Kiwior could be a candidate for the swap.