How Brentford captain Christian Norgaard could impact Arsenal next season

​In order not to get left behind in the transfer market this summer, Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal board appear to be making various moves which could have a significant and positive impact for them in 2025/26.

To date, since the Spaniard took over in the Emirates Stadium dugout, the Gunners have always been there or thereabouts in terms of the Premier League title race, but just haven't had enough to get them over the line.

Arteta has already spent £495m on transfers

Whether Arteta likes it or not, given the money that he's spent already - approx £680m, with sales of £185m for a net spend of roughly £495m - plus what is about to be plundered from club coffers this summer, he isn't going to be given too much longer before serious questions will be asked concerning his judgment.

There's little doubt that the manager has the first-team playing brilliant football at present and also has them as close as they've ever been to the title since their last win (2003/04).

The way in which they dispatched Real Madrid in last season's Champions League points to the club being on the right track too, but the plain fact is that silverware has been - and still is - sorely lacking.

In short, Arteta has to get things exactly right in this summer's transfer window if he finally wants to smash through that glass ceiling.

Zubimendi signing a master stroke

With Martin Zubimendi's transfer only believed to need papers signed and an official announcement made, which won't come until after June 30th, so that Real Sociedad can ensure the transfer goes through in their new financial year, the North Londoners have certainly started off on the right foot.

​Once confirmed, it would bring to a close a long-standing pursuit of a player that was also coveted by Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Reports also suggest that the Gunners have joined the chase for highly-rated striker, Viktor Gyokeres, though any move could be complicated by the interest of others, including the Swedish international's old manager, Ruben Amorim, at Manchester United.

With no agreement seemingly in place for Thomas Partey to extend his stay at the club either, bringing in a replacement is a must, particularly when one considers that Jorginho has already been allowed to leave.

Norgaard set to be a £10m bargain

To that end, it's understood that Arsenal have already agreed to sign Brentford's Christian Norgaard for a fee of £10m, with a possible £5m more payable in performance-related add-ons.

At 31 years of age, he's just a year younger than Partey, and one could therefore potentially argue that there is a hint of short-termism about this capture.

Not a 'big name' in one sense, his excellence has flown under the radar and, upon further review, suggests Arsenal might be grabbing themselves one of the signings of the summer.

Christian Norgaard ball recoveries vs Wolves (2024/25) Opta by StatsPerform

Intriguingly, he wouldn't necessarily be a like-for-like swap either, which hints at Arteta perhaps tweaking his tactics a little moving forward.

Norgaard has the third best record in the Premier League for tackles won (189) since making his top-flight debut in 2021 (roughly 2.8 per game compared to Partey's 2.4), is second for ball recoveries (844), and with 201 interceptions (1.8 per game to Partey's 1.1) has the most of any EPL player during that time.

​Arteta wants more back-four protection

Those stats more than compensate for the fact that Partey has a much better pass completion record (55.4% compared to 37.7%), a marginally better long passing game (0.6 per game compared to 0.5) and is far and away the better player in terms of progressive carries (8.0 per game compared to 2.9).

One can deduce that Arteta clearly sees the need to have more protection for his back four as a priority, and Norgaard is a perfect candidate for helping to supply just that.

Thomas Partey Premier League stats 2024/25 Flashscore

​Moreover, his presence alongside Zubimendi in a double pivot would make the Gunners' defence extremely hard to penetrate, and also allow Declan Rice the freedom to roam in that more attacking midfield role that has become his forte.

The former West Ham captain can operate in a defensive midfield position if required too, offering Arteta some excellent options with regards to his midfield.

​Brentford's loss is Arsenal's gain

Having already lost their manager, Thomas Frank, to Arsenal's North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, and likely to see Bryan Mbeumo depart for Manchester United, seeing Noorgard move to the Emirates Stadium might be the one departure that tips Brentford over the edge in terms of staying in the English top-flight next season.

​That would be a sad end for a football club that has always seemed to do things the right way, but no one can stand in the way of progress.

For Arsenal, that means continuing to buy best-in-class players in order to finally bring the glory days back to the club.