DONE DEAL: Ex-West Ham defender Ogbonna joins Watford

Former West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna has finally signed for Watford this week.

The 36-year-old had been a free agent all summer, after his deal with the Hammers expired.

The veteran is now a Hornet and will be hoping to bring the club back into the Premier League.

"It is very important to bring in some experience, like with Moussa (Sissoko)," Ogbonna told the club website.

“I have spoken with the manager a couple of times, so I know his style of play. I am here to try my best and to try to help the team.”

