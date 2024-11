Former Brighton and Deportivo La Coruna striker Florin Andone has joined Atletico Baleares.

Atletico Baleares play in Spain's fourth division.

Advertisement Advertisement

Romania international Andone returns to Atletico Baleares after ten years away.

The 31 year-old joins Atletico Baleares on a contract to the end of the season.

Andone's last club was Eldense.