Chelsea move to beat Man Utd to deal for Everton defender Branthwaite

Paul Vegas
Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as a target for Chelsea.

The Daily Mail says Chelsea are launching a move for the young stopper.

Everton resisted three offers from Manchester United a year ago for Branthwaite, insisting he wouldn't be allowed to leave for less than £70m.

Toffees manager David Moyes is hopeful of keeping Branthwaite for their first season at the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

United remain keen, though Chelsea have the edge after qualifying for next season's Champions League.

