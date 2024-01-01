DONE DEAL: Derby sign young starlet from Wolves

Derby County have secured the signature of youngster Tawanda Chirewa this week.

The lower division side have signed Chirewa on a season-long loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 20-year-old, who can play as a winger and attacking midfielder, will be the Rams’ ninth summer signing.

“He’s grown up quickly and matured to have the quality to cope (in a first team group), and now we’ll see if he can affect league football," Wolves head of professional football development Matt Jackson said.

“We had a few inquiries for him, but we were looking for specific things. We certainly like the pressure of the Championship.

“We like the pressure of a big club, which you get at Derby."