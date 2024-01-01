DONE DEAL: Deportivo La Coruna land Arsenal midfielder Patino

Young midfielder Charlie Patino has completed a permanent transfer away from Arsenal.

The 20-year-old has signed for Deportivo La Coruna on a long-term contract.

Patino, who came through the Arsenal academy, departed for only a £1 million fee.

The youngster was never able to live up to the initial hype when he burst onto the scene.

Patino spent time on loan last season with Swansea City, playing 35 games in the Championship.

He was hoping for some Premier League interest, but has settled on Spain as his destination.