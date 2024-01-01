DONE DEAL: Crystal Palace winger Rak-Sakyi happy making Sheffield Utd move

Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

Rak-Sakyi moves to Bramall Lane in search of regular first team action.

"The plan that the gaffer (Chris Wilder) had for me when we spoke was good to hear, that was why I decided to come," he told the club website.

"It was my first choice, I didn't take in the outside noise, when I spoke to the gaffer I knew it was the right place for me.

"I want to play more football, this is about me getting out and playing as many games as I can."