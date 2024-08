Palace winger Rak-Sakyi offered to Lyon

Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been offered to Olympique Lyon.

OL have been offered the attacker on-loan for the season, says Sky Sports.

Advertisement Advertisement

The deal is being setup by John Textor's Eagle Football group, which holds interests in both clubs.

The 21 year-old spent the 2022/23 season on-loan with Charlton before returning to Palace last term.

However, injury stalled Rak-Sakyi's progress during the campaign.