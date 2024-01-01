Palace set price for Johnstone

Crystal Palace are said to be prepared to cash in on goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The shot stopper, who is highly rated and is only still 31, could leave for just £10 million.

Per The Athletic, the ex-West Brom star has told the club that he wants to leave.

Dean Henderson is very much the no.1, which means Johnstone would be on the bench for most of the season.

He would rather move to a club lower down the table in order to get more game time.

Leicester, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Wolves are all interested in his signature.