DONE DEAL: Crewe sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Marschall

Crewe Alexandra have signed Aston Villa goalkeeper Filip Marschall.

Marschall has joined Crewe on a season-long loan.

He has played in the Europa Conference League for Villa and helped Gateshead avoid relegation from the National League while on loan there last year.

The 21 year-old is a former England U19 international.