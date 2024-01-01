Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real Madrid
Man Utd seek loan move for Brazilian

DONE DEAL: Cheltenham sign Southampton defender Payne

DONE DEAL: Cheltenham sign Southampton defender Payne
DONE DEAL: Cheltenham sign Southampton defender Payne
DONE DEAL: Cheltenham sign Southampton defender PayneAction Plus
Cheltenham Town have signed Southampton defender Lewis Payne.

Payne moves to Cheltenham on a season-long loan. He spent last season with Newport in a similar deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I watched Lewis a lot last year when he was at Newport and I’ve looked at him when I’ve been at other clubs as well," said Robins manager Michael Flynn.

“Lewis is someone who is very good technically, coming from what is now a Premier League club who have got a very good academy."

Payne made his Saints debut in 2022 in the Carabao Cup.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePayne LewisCheltenhamSouthamptonNewportLeague TwoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Southampton defender Awe joins Accrington Stanley
Aston Villa, Southampton chasing Swindon defender Hunt
Bournemouth's Dacosta Gonzalez speaks out about his progress at Crawley Town