DONE DEAL: Cheltenham sign Southampton defender Payne

Cheltenham Town have signed Southampton defender Lewis Payne.

Payne moves to Cheltenham on a season-long loan. He spent last season with Newport in a similar deal.

“I watched Lewis a lot last year when he was at Newport and I’ve looked at him when I’ve been at other clubs as well," said Robins manager Michael Flynn.

“Lewis is someone who is very good technically, coming from what is now a Premier League club who have got a very good academy."

Payne made his Saints debut in 2022 in the Carabao Cup.