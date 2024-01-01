Man Utd ‘tried to hijack’ Onana’s transfer to Villa despite transfer being ‘as good as complete’

Despite interest from Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Barcelona, Villa have acquired the signature of the 22-year-old's services in what is a huge deal for the club.
This interest from top clubs did not stop there however as Man United were reportedly willing to match Aston Villa's £50m offer with higher financial terms in what would have been a controversial deal.
Belgian news outlet Het Nieuwsblad claimed the deal is "as good as complete" despite United’s interest with Villa’s Champions League qualification most likely being a big talking point.
Onana is set to become Aston Villa's record signing after agreeing a five-year-deal with Everton also set to receive an initial £45m plus £5m in bonuses and ten per cent of any future sale.
United have already moved on from Onana however with the club reportedly having agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.