DONE DEAL: Crawley sign released Ipswich midfielder Camara

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Panutche Camara has gone back to an old club.

The 27-year-old left Portman Road when his contract expired at the end of last term.Per TWTD, he has rejoined his former club Crawley Town in a bid to get regular football.

As Ipswich are back in the Premier League, they did not see a squad space for Camara.

The experienced midfielder, who was previously with League One Crawley from 2017 to 2020, could play against Blackpool on Saturday.