DONE DEAL: Blackpool snap up Ipswich defender Baggott

Lower league club Blackpool have signed defender Elkan Baggott on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old has joined the club from Premier League side Ipswich Town.

An Indonesia international, Baggott was impressive on loan at Bristol Rovers in League One last term.

"It's a great feeling to finally be here and I'm excited to play my part in what will hopefully be a successful season for the club," he told Blackpool's website.

"The way the team plays, the group that is already here – it's all extremely positive.

“I know a number of other players who are here too and they've all had good things to say."