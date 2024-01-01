Southampton playmaker signs for Crawley town on loan

Southampton midfielder Cameron Bragg is heading to Crawley Town on a season-long loan.

The teenager has played two times for the Saints senior team and is an academy graduate.

But the club feel that he needs regular game time and will get the chance to start at Crawley.

"I had a really good meeting with the manager (Scott Lindsey) and it was obvious to me and my family that this was the place I needed to come to, and now I just can’t wait to get started," he told the club's website.

Bragg is the 12th summer signing for the Reds, who were promoted to League One last term.