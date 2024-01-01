Tribal Football
Bournemouth's Dacosta Gonzalez speaks out about his progress at Crawley Town

Bournemouth's Dacosta Gonzalez speaks out about his progress at Crawley Town
Bournemouth loanee Michael Dacosta Gonzalez has spoken about life at Crawley Town and how things are different

Dacosta Gonzalez has spent all his young career so far at Bournemouth after signing at age 11 however now he is 19 years old he has gone out on loan at Crawley Town which is a whole new experience.   

Speaking to Crawley’s club media he explained the differences and how intense it is at the club. 

“It’s been different, in a good way, to what I’m used to.”  

“Being around men, it’s been quite different. In training, everyone is loud and really wants it, 100 per cent.” 

“It’s been quite intense, but everyone has been really nice to me and I’m getting on with everyone quite well.” 

“I’m quite excited and I like the challenge ahead. I just can’t wait for it begin.” 

“I just want to prove myself in this league and show everyone what I can do.” 

