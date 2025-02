Chelsea have signed St Etienne midfielder Mathis Amougou.

Amougou joins Chelsea in a £12m deal, signing a contract to 2030.

The 19 year-old is immediately added to manager Enzo Maresca's senior Chelsea squad.

With St Etienne, Amougou has made 19 appearances for ASSE, 18 of which were this season.

He is also a France U20 international.