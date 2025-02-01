Chelsea offer Anselmino to Marseille

Olympique Marseille have been offered Chelsea defender Aaron Anselmino.

Chelsea are keen to setup a loan deal for the Argentine youngster.

Signed six months ago from Boca Juniors, Anselmino spent the remainder of the year on-loan with his former club before moving to London this month.

Chelsea now want to loan him out for the remainder of the season and contact has been established with OM.

OM management are now assessing whether to take on Anselmino before Monday's deadline, says L'Equipe.