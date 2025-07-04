DONE DEAL: Chelsea sign Glenavon record-breaker Atherton

Chelsea have snapped up 16 year-old striker Chris Atherton from Glenavon.

The U17 Northern Ireland international made his debut for Glenavon at a British record 13 years and 329 days old in 2022.

Glenavon confirmed on X his departure: "Chris Atherton - blue still the colour.

"We can confirm that academy product Chris Atherton has left the club to sign for Chelsea We wish him the best in his career & hope he and his family won't be strangers at MVP."

Atherton was a regular for Glenavon last season, scoring a first senior goal in March.