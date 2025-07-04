Tribal Football
Most Read
UPDATE: Liverpool & Portuguese reaction after Diogo Jota and brother Andre Silva die in car accident
Diego Leon's transfer to Man Utd confirmed: Let’s go all in, Diego!
Man Utd hand Gabriel (14) senior shirt number
Al-Nassr want £73 million Arsenal man to replace Jhon Duran

DONE DEAL: Chelsea sign Glenavon record-breaker Atherton

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Chelsea sign Glenavon record-breaker Atherton
DONE DEAL: Chelsea sign Glenavon record-breaker AthertonGlenavon/X.com
Chelsea have snapped up 16 year-old striker Chris Atherton from Glenavon.

The U17 Northern Ireland international made his debut for Glenavon at a British record 13 years and 329 days old in 2022.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Glenavon confirmed on X his departure: "Chris Atherton - blue still the colour.

"We can confirm that academy product Chris Atherton has left the club to sign for Chelsea We wish him the best in his career & hope he and his family won't be strangers at MVP."

Atherton was a regular for Glenavon last season, scoring a first senior goal in March.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAtherton ChrisGlenavonChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea ace Noni Madueke 'open' to Arsenal switch
Borussia Dortmund confirm Jamie Gittens to Chelsea deal
DONE DEAL: Chelsea snap up Best after Preston release