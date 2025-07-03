DONE DEAL: Chelsea snap up Best after Preston release

England youth international Kian Best has joined Chelsea.

Best moves to Chelsea after being released by Preston North End.

The 19 year-old left-back will be initially registered with Chelsea's U21 team for the new season.

The Mirror says Best has passed his medical and penned terms with the Blues.

Best spent part of last season on-loan with Bohemians in Ireland. He announced he discovered his release by Preston via social media last month.