Chelsea ace Noni Madueke 'open' to Arsenal switch

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is reportedly 'open' to moving across London and joining Arsenal this summer as discussions over a potential deal continue.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a decent 2024-25 season without pulling up any trees for Chelsea, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in his 41 games.

Arsenal are understood to be discussing a potential move for Madueke internally but no official offer has been made for the England international.

Now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Madueke could be open to joining the North London club this summer should the two clubs agree on a deal.

Chelsea are also willing to part ways with Madueke although they are not actively offering him out to potential buyers.

Any Arsenal move for Madueke would be separate from their pursuit of Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze.