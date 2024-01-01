DONE DEAL: Chelsea keeper Slonina happy making Barnsley move

Tribal Football
Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has joined Barnsley on a season-long loan.

The USA international spent the second-half of last season in Belgium on-loan with KAS Eupen.

"I think it's going to be a really good experience for me to be here for the season and to experience the English leagues building my way up step by step," said Slonina, in an interview with CBS Sports Golazo Network.

"I think it's going to be good for me to get the game experience and help this team get to the Championship.

"Getting all those games at Eupen was a stepping stone for coming here."

