DONE DEAL: Chelsea fullback Chilwell delighted making Palace switch

Left-back Ben Chilwell has joined Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old has not played in the Premier League since April 2024 and was told last summer he was not in Enzo Maresca’s plans.

With just one appearance this season in the Carabao Cup, Chilwell remains available for a permanent move.

"I'm very excited to be here," Chilwell told the official Crystal Palace website.

"Crystal Palace is a club that's going in a great direction.

“You look at the last few months, with the results and how the team's playing, and it was a no-brainer to make the decision to come here."