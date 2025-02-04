Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money
Man Utd and Bayern Munich battling to reach Tel agreement
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason

DONE DEAL: Chelsea fullback Chilwell delighted making Palace switch

Ansser Sadiq
DONE DEAL: Chelsea fullback Chilwell delighted making Palace switch
DONE DEAL: Chelsea fullback Chilwell delighted making Palace switchAction Plus
Left-back Ben Chilwell has joined Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old has not played in the Premier League since April 2024 and was told last summer he was not in Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With just one appearance this season in the Carabao Cup, Chilwell remains available for a permanent move.

"I'm very excited to be here," Chilwell told the official Crystal Palace website.

"Crystal Palace is a club that's going in a great direction. 

“You look at the last few months, with the results and how the team's playing, and it was a no-brainer to make the decision to come here."

Mentions
Premier LeagueChilwell BenCrystal PalaceChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Palace reject Tottenham's club record bid of £70M for defender Guehi
Chelsea defender Chilwell undergoing Crystal Palace medical
Crystal Palace in talks with Chelsea fullback Chilwell