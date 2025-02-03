Palace reject Tottenham's club record bid of £70M for defender Guehi

Crystal Palace has rejected Tottenham's £70m bid for defender Marc Guehi this week despite it being a club record fee.

The England international has 18 months left on his contract with Palace and has been a key target for Newcastle United over the past year with multiple bids being rejected. Newcastle’s last bid was worth up to £65m but the Eagles were desperate to keep Guehi at the club.

Palace have just three fit center-backs after Trevoh Chalobah was recalled from his loan spell by Chelsea and Chadi Riad sustained a long-term knee injury and if Guehi did leave it would leave them exposed for the remainder of the season.

Tottenham are in a similar position at the moment due to their defensive crisis which has left manager Ange Postecoglou with a side who are struggling to compete in multiple competitions this season. The BBC reports that Spurs are not expected to increase their bid for the 24-year-old in this window.

Postecoglou snapped up Lens defender Kevin Danso on loan this Sunday but he clearly does not think it will be enough to lockdown his defense this season which has leaked 37 goals in just 24 games alone.