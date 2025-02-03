Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea defender Chilwell undergoing Crystal Palace medical
Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is undergoing a medical with Crystal Palace this morning.

The England fullback will join the Eagles on-loan to the end of the season, without an option to buy.

Chilwell has made just one appearance for Chelsea all season — a 45-minute cameo in September’s 5-0 win over Barrow in the Carabao Cup.

He was also a member of the infamous 'Bomb Squad' in August before the summer market deadline fell.

Palace turned to Chilwell after an offer for Slavia Prague wing-back El Hadji Malick Diouf was rejected last week.

Premier League, Chilwell Ben, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Football Transfers
