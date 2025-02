Crystal Palace in talks with Chelsea fullback Chilwell

Crystal Palace are in talks with Chelsea fullback Ben Chilwell today.

TMW says negotiations are being held with the aim of reaching an agreement before Monday night's deadline.

Chilwell has found himself frozen out at Stamford Bridge this season.

The England left-back is eager to leave Chelsea this month in search of regular senior football.

And a loan arrangement is likely to be sought by Palace today.