DONE DEAL: Chelsea complete signing of Boca Juniors defender Anselmino

Chelsea have completed the signing of Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino.

Anselimo has joined Chelsea on a seven-year contract.

However, the defender will spend the season on-loan back with Boca Juniors.

Anselimo moves to Chelsea for a mooted fee of €23m.

The 19 year-old penned a first pro deal with Boca in June 2023. He has made 10 first team appearances for the Argentines.