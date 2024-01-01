Chelsea's teenage wonderkid will return to Boca Juniors this summer

Chelsea's teenage wonderkid will return to Boca Juniors this summer

Chelsea new boy Aaron Anselmino will return to Boca Juniors after he signs for the club.

The 19-year-old had a medical ahead of signing on the dotted line at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per TyC Sports, he will not be staying in England for long, as he will finish out the Argentine season with Boca.

The Premier League giants want him to get more first team game time, as he is only 19.

He is set to put pen to paper on a six-year contract, which may have the option for a seventh year.

Chelsea are set to pay an initial £14.5 million fee to secure the highly-rated defender.