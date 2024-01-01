Tribal Football
Most Read
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move
Yoro, De Ligt & an angry Florentino: Why Man Utd need to pay (quickly) that premium
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange

Boca Juniors star says he has "dreamed" of joining Chelsea

Boca Juniors star says he has "dreamed" of joining Chelsea
Boca Juniors star says he has "dreamed" of joining Chelsea
Boca Juniors star says he has "dreamed" of joining ChelseaAction Plus
Chelsea's impending signing Aaron Anselmino has hailed his imminent move to the Premier League.

The teenager is set to sign for the Stamford Bridge club on a long-term contract.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Boca Juniors star, who is only 19, admits that it is a dream of his to play for such a historic club.

Speaking to ESPN, Anselmino said: “I’m very happy, everything happened very quickly.

“Since I was a little boy, I dreamed of this, things are going well and I hope they continue like this. 

“Every footballer dreams of this opportunity, I’m very happy.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueAnselmino AaronChelseaBoca JuniorsStamfordFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Maresca: Anselmino and Jorgensen are both very good
Boca Juniors defender Anselmino flying to London for Chelsea medical
Chelsea close to signing Boca Juniors defender in HUGE transfer