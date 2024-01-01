Boca Juniors star says he has "dreamed" of joining Chelsea

Chelsea's impending signing Aaron Anselmino has hailed his imminent move to the Premier League.

The teenager is set to sign for the Stamford Bridge club on a long-term contract.

The Boca Juniors star, who is only 19, admits that it is a dream of his to play for such a historic club.

Speaking to ESPN, Anselmino said: “I’m very happy, everything happened very quickly.

“Since I was a little boy, I dreamed of this, things are going well and I hope they continue like this.

“Every footballer dreams of this opportunity, I’m very happy.”