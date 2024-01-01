Chelsea's latest target patient with transfer inspired by Fernandez

Chelsea target Aaron Anselmino doesn't seem to care about waiting to have his transfer officially confirmed.

The Boca Juniors youngster is set for a move to the Premier League in the coming weeks.

Anselmino gave an interview to ESPN, where he outlined his reasons for leaving Argentina for England.

“Any player dreams of playing in Europe, I can say that I have already fulfilled my first dream,” the defender told ESPN.

“I saw the grounds, the stadium, everything was very nice. I’m very happy and my family is happy. It would be the nicest thing to win a title with Boca in these months."

On future teammate and countryman Enzo Fernández, Anselmino said: “I told him that I admire him a lot and thanked him: hopefully I will be able to meet him soon. It was very good of him, he helped me a lot at that time.”