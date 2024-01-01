Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd star says emotional farewell to supporters
Man Utd want Toney despite the move limiting youth players growth
Villa agreed deal for Chelsea star despite Atletico Madrid interest

Chelsea's latest target patient with transfer inspired by Fernandez

Chelsea's latest target patient with transfer inspired by Fernandez
Chelsea's latest target patient with transfer inspired by Fernandez
Chelsea's latest target patient with transfer inspired by FernandezAction Plus
Chelsea target Aaron Anselmino doesn't seem to care about waiting to have his transfer officially confirmed.

The Boca Juniors youngster is set for a move to the Premier League in the coming weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Anselmino gave an interview to ESPN, where he outlined his reasons for leaving Argentina for England.

“Any player dreams of playing in Europe, I can say that I have already fulfilled my first dream,” the defender told ESPN.

“I saw the grounds, the stadium, everything was very nice. I’m very happy and my family is happy. It would be the nicest thing to win a title with Boca in these months."

On future teammate and countryman Enzo Fernández, Anselmino said: “I told him that I admire him a lot and thanked him: hopefully I will be able to meet him soon. It was very good of him, he helped me a lot at that time.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueAnselmino AaronFernandez EnzoChelseaBoca JuniorsFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea's teenage wonderkid will return to Boca Juniors this summer
Boca Juniors star says he has "dreamed" of joining Chelsea
Chelsea boss Maresca: Anselmino and Jorgensen are both very good