DONE DEAL: Chelsea close signing of Man Utd winger Sancho

Chelsea have signed Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

Sancho joins on-loan with an option to buy for a mooted £25m.

The move was clinched after the transfer deadline fell with both clubs having submitted documents in time before Sancho underwent his medical.

Sancho was with United for three years, but spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Borussia Dortmund after a bust-up with manager Erik ten Hag.

The England international had not appeared for United in the opening games of the new campaign.

