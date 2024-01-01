DONE DEAL: Carlisle sign Bournemouth midfielder Sadi

Lower league club Carlisle United have signed Bournemouth midfielder Dominic Sadi.

The 20-year-old, who is a West Ham United youth product, wants regular game time.

He is now getting his wish, as he will get a chance to impress for the Championship club.

Cumbrians manager Paul Simpson told the club website: "He's a really exciting young footballer and his record in the development teams with Bournemouth is excellent.

"He's somebody who can get goals and he's a creative player, so I'm hoping for goals and assists from him.

"He's a good friend of Dan (Adu-Adjei) and I asked him about him when we were thinking about signing him. He gave him a glowing reference and from what we've seen of him, we think he'll add something different to the group.

"It's a challenge for him because it's his first loan out, but Bournemouth think really highly of him."