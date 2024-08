DONE DEAL: Bournemouth send Faivre to Brest

Bournemouth have sent Romain Faivre to Brest.

The midfielder returns to France with Brest on a season-long loan.

Faivre, born in 1998, left Brest in January 2022 to move to Lyon, who then sold him to the Cherries last summer.

For him, he produced 26 goals and 15 assists in 126 Ligue 1 matches with the shirts of Brest, Lyon and Lorient.

He also made 5 appearances in the Premier League with Bournemoouth.