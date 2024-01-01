Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Calafiori excited to be an Arsenal player
Riccardo Calafiori is excited to be an Arsenal player.

The Italy defender has signed a five-year deal with the Gunners, which have paid a fee rising to £42m.

"I'm really happy to be here," said Calafiori. "I waited a lot.

"I hope we are going to do something great this season."

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta also said: "Riccardo is a big personality and character, with specific skills which will make us stronger as we push to win major trophies.

"He has already shown great development in recent seasons with his performances for both Bologna and Italy, with his progression and development in the past year being really impressive.

"We're looking forward to working with Riccardo, integrating him into the squad, and supporting him in the years to come."

