DONE DEAL: BW Linz land Man Utd keeper Vitek

Manchester United backup shot stopper Radek Vitek will spend the season away from the club.

The Red Devils have confirmed that Vitek is going out on loan for this term.

The 20-year-old, who is fourth choice at United, is joining Blau-Weiss Linz on loan.

He will be playing in the Austrian Bundesliga, with the Czech Republic Under-20 international getting the chance to play regularly.

Vitek signed for the Red Devils back in 2020 from Sigma Olomouc in his homeland.

He did impress for the Red Devils youth team in 2022, winning the FA Youth Cup.

