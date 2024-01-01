DONE DEAL: Burnley land Forest defender Worrall

Burnley have secured the signature of defender Joe Worrall from Nottingham Forest.

The veteran has left his boyhood club after managing 226 senior appearances.

Worrall, who was on loan at Besiktas for part of last season, is now set to play more regularly in the Championship.

“I’m very happy to be a Burnley player, I can’t wait to be involved and help get them back to the Premier League," said Worrall.

“It felt like home as soon as I walked through the door and that’s what I want it to be."

He is said to be a replacement for Burnley defender Dara O'Shea, who is being linked to several Premier League clubs.