DONE DEAL: Bromley sign outright Brighton winger Ifill

Bromley FC have confirmed the permanent signing of winger Marcus Ifill from Brighton & Hove Albion.  

The 21-year-old becomes the club’s second Deadline Day addition, following Maldini Kacurri’s arrival from Arsenal.  

Ifill, who started his career at Swindon Town, has played 13 times in Premier League 2 for Brighton’s youth side this season.

He also featured in pre-season against Bromley and played in Brighton’s Vertu Trophy campaign.

The wide-man brings attacking depth to Bromley as they strengthen their squad for the remainder of the season.  

Ifill will wear the number 19 shirt at Bromley.

