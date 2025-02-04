DONE DEAL: Bromley sign outright Brighton winger Ifill

Bromley FC have confirmed the permanent signing of winger Marcus Ifill from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 21-year-old becomes the club’s second Deadline Day addition, following Maldini Kacurri’s arrival from Arsenal.

Ifill, who started his career at Swindon Town, has played 13 times in Premier League 2 for Brighton’s youth side this season.

He also featured in pre-season against Bromley and played in Brighton’s Vertu Trophy campaign.

The wide-man brings attacking depth to Bromley as they strengthen their squad for the remainder of the season.

Ifill will wear the number 19 shirt at Bromley.