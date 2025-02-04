DONE DEAL: Colchester sign Brentford striker Lisbie outright

Colchester United have completed the signing of Kyreece Lisbie from Brentford on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old has signed a contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027, pending final approvals.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lisbie began his senior career with Cray Valley before joining Watford in 2021 and later moving to Brentford.

His name will be well known to Colchester fans, as his father, Kevin Lisbie, scored 30 goals for the club.

Kyreece now looks to make his own mark at the club, bringing his talent and potential to North Essex.