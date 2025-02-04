DONE DEAL: Arsenal defender Kacurri makes emotional Bromley return

Bromley FC have welcomed back former youth player Maldini Kacurri on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old defender made his senior debut for the Gunners in September, coming on in a 5-1 Carabao Cup win over Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement Advertisement

He has also featured for Arsenal’s U21 side in the Vertu Trophy and was part of the matchday squad against Tottenham this term.

Kacurri, who previously spent time in Fulham’s youth setup, has represented Albania at U17 and U19 levels.

On the move, he stated: “From when I was about 10 to 15, I was here with the Youth set-up. It’s a familiar place for me and I’m happy to be back.

“I was with Steve Aris. He’s a familiar face for me.”