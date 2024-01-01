Wan-Bissaka says it was a "no brainer" for him to join West Ham

Aaron Wan-Bissaka says the choice to join West Ham was an easy one as the 26-year-old becomes the Hammers’ eighth summer signing.

The defender is excited to get started with the Hammers and he cannot wait to get working with Head Coach Julen Lopetegui.

“It was a no brainer for me to join West Ham — I'm excited and happy to be here,” the new No29 confirmed.

"It’s an amazing feeling to be back in London, and I’m excited for what’s coming. I was born here, so I know the ins and outs of London, which plays a big part in my life, so to be back playing in this city means a lot to me.

"I’m happy to be here, am grateful for the warm welcome, and I am excited to be playing for the Club and will give it my all.

"I can’t wait to get on the pitch, get to know the players, and push on from there. I see a team that is in it together, that will push each other to win, and a group that has got each other’s back through thick and thin, so being part of that and having that insurance helps a lot when you are surrounded by a good squad."

He spoke more on Lopetegui and the project that convinced him to make the move.

“It looks as if the project the Head Coach has the Club heading towards is positive, and it’s something that I am proud to be a part of.

“We know it isn’t going to happen overnight (the project), and we have still got to work as a whole to get where we want to be. Everything has sounded positive, and I think we have got the players to be able to do that.”

“Returning to London was a big factor in my move here, as this is where I am comfortable and have friends, family and support.”

“I’m looking forward to it (having 62,500 fans on my side), and it will definitely be better than all of them cheering against me.”