DONE DEAL: Brighton switch Scottish loans for Jackson

Brighton have terminated the loan of Ben Jackson to send him to another team.

Jackson had been loan with Scottish Championship Livingston, but is now going to Queens Park.

He played only one time for Livingstone and is hoping to earn more game time this time around.

He will be spending the next months at Queens Park, who are riding high in the Scottish second tier.

Brighton technical director David Weir said, “Ben hasn’t played as much as we would have liked in the first part of the season.

“This fresh start with Queens Park means he can have a positive second half of the campaign.”