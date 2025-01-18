Chelsea make decision over Brighton target Adarabioyo

Chelsea management have told Tosin Adarabioyo he's not for sale.

The defender is interesting Brighton this month.

Adarabioyo moved to Chelsea over the summer from Fulham in a free transfer.

The stopper has battled for a regular start this season, which has led to Brighton making an approach.

But the Daily Express says manager Enzo Maresca has dug in his heels and insisted Adarabioyo must stay beyond the January market.