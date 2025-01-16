Barcelona 'leaks' clubs in contact for Fati signing

Tribal Football
LaLiga
Barcelona have revealed the January transfer interest arriving for Ansu Fati.

Barca have leaked to local media sources the clubs in contact for the winger.

Okdiario says Barca have it let be known that West Ham and Tottenham are in talks for Fati this month, though aren't alone.

Besiktas are also interested in the Spain international.

However, it's suggested Fati, who is available from Barca, would favour a return to England, where he spent last season on-loan with Brighton.

