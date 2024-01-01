Cozier-Duberry chooses to leave Arsenal

Youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry will leave Arsenal at the end of this month.

The winger has informed the Emirates Stadium club that he will not renew his contract.

Per the Evening Standard, he has been inundated with offers over the past few weeks.

There are teams from Belgium, France, Netherlands and Germany eager to sign him.

Cozier-Duberry can also go talk to English clubs on July 1, when his current deal expires.

Arsenal could not offer the talented youth star the first team football he is seeking.

He would rather move on right now to get regular game time at a new team.